Irma weakens to a Tropical Depression

Mist/fog will continue overnight into Tuesday morning with temperatures at sunrise in the mid 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Meanwhile, Irma is now a Tropical Depression and will not longer bring heavy rain and wind to South Georgia.
