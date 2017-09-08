Dougherty Co. under State of Emergency, Civic Center to open as - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. under State of Emergency, Civic Center to open as shelter

The Albany Civic Center will open up as a shelter for local residents, and specifically people who live in mobile home parks. The move to open the Albany Civic Center comes after Dougherty County officials declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Irma's landfall.

