Albany's Red Cross has shelter volunteer training Thursday

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Southwest Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross will be ready in the event shelters are opened for Hurricane Irma evacuees.The Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker said they are working with GEMA and local emergency management agencies about when and where to open shelters.

