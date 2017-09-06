Albany's Red Cross has shelter volunteer training Thursday

The Southwest Georgia chapter of the American Red Cross will be ready in the event shelters are opened for Hurricane Irma evacuees.The Red Cross Executive Director Andy Brubaker said they are working with GEMA and local emergency management agencies about when and where to open shelters.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.