DCSS preps for students impacted by Harvey

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Dougherty County School System is preparing for students impacted by Hurricane Harvey. School staff members were in contact with the state's Department of Education discussing how to prepare for Harvey evacuees. Thousands of families relocated to Georgia after Hurricane Katrina. 

