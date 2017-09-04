Georgia State Patrol scopes out speeders on Labor Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia State Patrol scopes out speeders on Labor Day

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Georgia State Patrol was out in full force over the holiday weekend. GSP Corporal Andrew McKenzie didn't even make it a mile outside of GSP Post 40 before he pulled over two traffic violators. His first stop was on Highway 19 when he caught a woman speeding. 

Powered by Frankly