Olive Garden makes delivery to Lee Co. Sheriff's Office

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Lee County Sheriff's deputies got quite the surprise this Labor Day, courtesy of the folks from Olive Garden, who delivered a three-course meal to those who were working. Deputies and jail wardens dug right into the pastas, salads, and even dessert.

