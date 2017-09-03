Dialogue: September 3rd, 2017 - Trichologist, Beurena Johnson (P - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dialogue: September 3rd, 2017 - Trichologist, Beurena Johnson (Part 1)

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect

Karla Heath-Sands talks with Trichologist, Beurena Johnson, about Alopecia Awareness Month, and veterans Demetrea Bishop & Dr. Jacquelene McGhee discuss treatment and how they are recovering from alopecia. Also, the author, Martez Gerard, discusses his new book & upcoming book signing.

Powered by Frankly