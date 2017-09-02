Tifton man arrested for manufacturing explosive devices - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tifton man arrested for manufacturing explosive devices

A joint investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATF), and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Tifton man for manufacture/possession of explosive devices.

Powered by Frankly