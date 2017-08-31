This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I am pleased to let you know WALB's carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, September 5th.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.