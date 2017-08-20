Eclipse cloud cover forecast

Unfortunately we will have to battle partly cloudy skies and scattered showers Monday afternoon during the eclipse. The good news is that it lasts nearly three hours long, so there is a good chance you can enjoy at least a portion of it!
