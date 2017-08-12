Meteor shower info plus the next chance of rain! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

the Perseids Meteor Shower is happening from midnight to dawn Sunday morning. Give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness and look to the northern sky to see the bright flashes. As for the rest of Sunday, highs reach the lower 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning mid-afternoon. 

