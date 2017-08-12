Mostly dry evening, better rain chances ahead

Isolated showers are possible Saturday evening, but less than 30% of SW Georgia will receive rain this evening. Patchy fog is likely Sunday morning, then we'll see a better chance of rain with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning during the afternoon.
