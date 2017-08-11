Rain chance increases over the weekend

If you have outdoor plans this evening, grab an umbrella or a rain jacket just to be safe! Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening. Afternoon showers & thunderstorms return this weekend with highs near 90 degrees.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.