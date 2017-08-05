Sunday afternoon thunderstorms

Sunday will be warm and muggy with highs near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop from noon through the mid afternoon hours. A few storms could be strong with brief wind gusts near 40 MPH, but this will be very isolated.
