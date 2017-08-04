Saturday afternoon thunderstorms

Isolated showers Saturday morning with scattered thunderstorms developing after noon. Heavy rain is the main threat, which could lead to minor street flooding. A few storms with brief +40 MPH wind gusts will also be possible, but most won't experience that. - Andrew Gorton
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.