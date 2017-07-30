Dry and "cool" start to the week

Despite Invest 98L developing in the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Georgia will remain dry until the end of the week. It will be on the cool side Monday and Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs remain below average all week with rain returning by Thursday afternoon. - Andrew Gorton
