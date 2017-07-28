Strong storms possible Saturday

Most of Southwest Georgia will remain dry Friday afternoon with a isolated showers and thunderstorms possible into the evening hours. A stray thunderstorms with 40 MPH wind is not out of the question tonight. Saturday will be very wet as a front pushes toward Southwest Georgia. Isolated damaging wind (40-60 MPH), heavy rain and minor street flooding are all possible throughout the day. Temperatures will be well below average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
