Weekend cold front increases storm chances

Mostly dry this Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon into the early evening hours. Even though most of Southwest Georgia will remain dry, one of these isolated storms has the potential to produce 60 MPH wind. Saturday will be much wetter as a cold front moves in, bringing another chance of isolated damaging wind gusts. 

