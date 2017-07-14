Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

All dry this morning, but showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon. An isolated strong/severe storm will also be possible. Most of Southwest Georgia will not feels these impacts, but the biggest threats are 50-60 MPH wind, tropical downpours and frequent lightning.
