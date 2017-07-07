Isolated strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop just afternoon. A few storms could be strong with the main threats being gusty wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend with another good chance of rain on Sunday.
