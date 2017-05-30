ASU kicks off annual sports summer camp - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

School is out and summer is here, which means Albany State University's annual sports summer camp is in full swing. The National Youth Sports Program teams up with ASU each year to combine sports with education, giving students a chance to have fun and learn. Organizers said nearly 225 kids attended Tuesday morning's mini-session.

