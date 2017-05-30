ASU kicks off annual sports summer camp

School is out and summer is here, which means Albany State University's annual sports summer camp is in full swing. The National Youth Sports Program teams up with ASU each year to combine sports with education, giving students a chance to have fun and learn. Organizers said nearly 225 kids attended Tuesday morning's mini-session.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.