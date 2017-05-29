Sylvester veterans remember those killed in action

Veterans in Sylvester spent Memorial Day remembering some of their closest friends and family members who were killed serving in the military. Members of the American Legion Post 335 read the names of men and women, who died in battle, from Worth County.
