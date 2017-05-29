Phoebe Putney honors missing and fallen veterans

Phoebe Putney is honoring fallen and missing veterans with a Missing and Fallen Comrade Table. The table is located inside the cafeteria of Phoebe Main. It honors those missing and killed while fighting for our country.
