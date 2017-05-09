Residents concerned over increased utility rates

Some Albany residents are asking city leaders to “find another way” when it comes to the possibility of raising utility rates. On Monday, the Board of Commissioners of the City of Albany were presented with a proposed fiscal year 2018 budget.
