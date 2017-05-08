Public hearings scheduled for proposal to close Albany High School

Public hearings scheduled for proposal to close Albany High Scho - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Monday night the Dougherty County School Board scheduled two public hearings, to listen to what the community is thinking about the proposed realignment of the school system. The most controversial part of that realignment proposal would be the closing of Albany High School.
School administrators point out that Albany High has under 800 students, less than 73% of occupancy, and there is not enough students to justify four high schools.

