Public hearings scheduled for proposal to close Albany High School

Monday night the Dougherty County School Board scheduled two public hearings, to listen to what the community is thinking about the proposed realignment of the school system. The most controversial part of that realignment proposal would be the closing of Albany High School.
School administrators point out that Albany High has under 800 students, less than 73% of occupancy, and there is not enough students to justify four high schools.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.