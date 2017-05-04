Protecting your family and pets from ticks

Warmer temperatures means more of you and your pets are spending more time outside. That is exactly where a disease-spreading bug is waiting to latch on to you. Each year the United States has around 25,000 human cases of Lyme disease, mostly spread by ticks.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.