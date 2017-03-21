Warmth dominates the next 2 afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A front then arrives and brings much cooler air Thursday. On top of that there will be period of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures may struggle to reach 60 degrees in some areas. Clouds break slowly into Friday and temperature warm back into 70s. This weekend we reach 80 with a few showers Saturday and widely scattered thunderstorms Sunday morning.
