Editorial: Don't delay DNA testing

A new state law went into effect last July, requiring DNA evidence collected from sexual assault victims get into the hands of forensic analysts-- FASTER. But in March, 2017, analysts say thousands of rape kits in our state still remain backlogged.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.