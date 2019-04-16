SWGA Regional Airport exploring ways to increase traffic

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - With many projects underway at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, officials there say they are still trying to increase their traffic flow.
A true market study was conducted at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport in Albany that shows a large percentage of people drive to leave the city rather than flying out of the airport.
The airport wants to have more flights and charge what they say is a more reasonable fare.
Delta Air Lines said they didn’t have any plans to change their business model, but airport officials are still exploring other options to improve service to draw more travelers.
Meanwhile construction to the passenger boarding bridge is moving along.
Contracts have been signed for the start of resurfacing runway 4-22 at the airport.
They are also in the design phase of rebuilding their general aviation terminal.
