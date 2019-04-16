Officials work to set trial date for former Dawson city manager

TERRELL COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Terrell County Superior Court is working to schedule a hearing to set up former Dawson City Manager Barney Parnacott’s trial.
Judge Henry Balkcom has ordered the assistant district attorney and Parnacott’s lawyers to get together and find a couple of dates that accommodate their schedules.
Once these dates have been picked, they are to give them to Balkcom where he will then check his schedule to see when a hearing will be held.
According to District Attorney Ron Smith, during this hearing, they will discuss pretrial criminal motions that were filed earlier.
Parnacott was arrested and charged in November 2018 for aggravated sodomy. He was charged with theft by taking and false statements and writings in December.
Parnacott was indicted on all three charges in January and terminated from his position as city manager later that month.
He was denied bond last week and remains in the Terrell County Jail.
