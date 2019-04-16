Lee County looks for sweep to lead to 2 seed

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans are getting ready for a three game showdown with the Valdosta Wildcats, to see who will take home the 2 seed.
The Trojans are already promised post season play, but are now focused on how easy that road to the title will be.
Tied at 5-4 with the Valdosta Wildcats, the Trojans need to ensure their 2 seed, with a sweep this week.
Head coach Brian Trivette said the Trojans just need to stay grounded, and play their game.
“We’ve come a long way," said Trivette. "Like I said before, some adversity. But at the same time, they’ve come together, they’ve listen, they’ve learned. They really play for each other. This is a great group of guys. They play the game hard. They truly enjoy being with each other. Being out here at practice and the games and I think that’s going to show. Just playing for each other and doing things the right way.”
The Wildcats and Trojans will face off Tuesday at 6 P.M. and then Friday in a double headed at Lee County.
