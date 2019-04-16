Lee County looks for sweep to lead to 2 seed

“We’ve come a long way," said Trivette. "Like I said before, some adversity. But at the same time, they’ve come together, they’ve listen, they’ve learned. They really play for each other. This is a great group of guys. They play the game hard. They truly enjoy being with each other. Being out here at practice and the games and I think that’s going to show. Just playing for each other and doing things the right way.”