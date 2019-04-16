Dougherty Co. partners with Flint Riverkeepers for cleanup project

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Public Works partnered with Flint Riverkeepers for a cleanup project at Skywater Creek on Saturday.
Skywater Creek is a stream of the Flint River, flowing directly from Radium Springs. The creek has been devastated with debris because of the recent storms.
Between the tornadoes of 2017 and the recent impact of Hurricane Michael, many volunteers have been helping residents of Radium Springs and other Dougherty County residents to recover and rebuild.
Flint Riverkeepers officials say that now is the time to help rebuild the nature part of the community.
“We have spent a lot of time helping our individual residents, but now we are working our way to helping rebuild the spirit of the Radium Springs community,” said Marla Edmonds, of the organization.
With hours of work accomplished this Saturday, two more days of working the area would make an even greater impact on getting it back on track, according to a release.
Volunteers for the project included the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) along with Commissioner Victor Edwards and County Administrator Michael McCoy.
