Deer crashes into South GA store, leaves out other door

OMEGA, GA (WALB) - A Tift County gas station had a different kind of customer Tuesday that crashed through the front door, didn’t find what it was looking for and left out the other door.
A deer burst through the front door of an Omega Citgo, according to a video the Omega Police Department posted to its Facebook page.
The video shows a deer in the store for a short time before leaving out the other door of the store.
The video has been viewed over 44,000 times and has over 1,000 shares.
