Deer crashes into South GA store, leaves out other door

A deer crashed into a Tift County store on Tuesday. (Source: Omega Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | April 16, 2019 at 11:59 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:59 AM

OMEGA, GA (WALB) - A Tift County gas station had a different kind of customer Tuesday that crashed through the front door, didn’t find what it was looking for and left out the other door.

A deer burst through the front door of an Omega Citgo, according to a video the Omega Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

Deer crashes into Tift County store

The video shows a deer in the store for a short time before leaving out the other door of the store.

The video has been viewed over 44,000 times and has over 1,000 shares.

Breaking and Entering

Tuesday at Citgo in Omega.

Posted by Omega Police Department on Friday, April 12, 2019

