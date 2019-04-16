Colquitt Co. Packers get new head football coach, according to reports

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - After Colquitt County Packer Head Football Coach Rush Propst was fired a month ago for “personnel issues,” the team now has a new leader.
According to the “Moultrie Observer,” the Colquitt County Board of Education has hired Jones County Head Coach Justin Rogers to lead the team.
Rogers will start Tuesday, according to the “Moultrie Observer.”
Propst was fired after an investigation by Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell determined Rush Propst violated five standards of the Georgia Code of Ethics for Educators, including by giving pills to students “on more than one occasion,” our partners at the Moultrie Observer reports.
