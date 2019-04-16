Colquitt Co. Packers get new head football coach, according to reports

Rogers, in five seasons at Jones County, has become the most successful coach in school history with a record of 45-15. He’s not had a single losing season at the school; his teams have gone 10-3, 9-2, 7-5, 11-2 and 8-3. In the post-season, the Greyhounds have gone 5-5 under his leadership, but he’s never made it to a state championship game as a head coach.

