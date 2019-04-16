Colquitt Co. Packers get new head football coach, according to reports

Colquitt Co. Packers get new head football coach, according to reports
(SOurce: WALB)
By Krista Monk | April 15, 2019 at 8:46 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 8:48 PM

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - After Colquitt County Packer Head Football Coach Rush Propst was fired a month ago for “personnel issues,” the team now has a new leader.

According to the “Moultrie Observer,” the Colquitt County Board of Education has hired Jones County Head Coach Justin Rogers to lead the team.

Rogers, in five seasons at Jones County, has become the most successful coach in school history with a record of 45-15. He’s not had a single losing season at the school; his teams have gone 10-3, 9-2, 7-5, 11-2 and 8-3. In the post-season, the Greyhounds have gone 5-5 under his leadership, but he’s never made it to a state championship game as a head coach.
The Moultrie Observer

Rogers will start Tuesday, according to the “Moultrie Observer.”

Propst was fired after an investigation by Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell determined Rush Propst violated five standards of the Georgia Code of Ethics for Educators, including by giving pills to students “on more than one occasion,” our partners at the Moultrie Observer reports.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.