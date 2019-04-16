Authorities ask for help in Adel shooting

ADEL, GA (WALB) - Investigators want your help to get justice in a shooting that led to the end of a National Guardsman’s life.
That same shooting led to a teen being hurt and another man fighting for his life.
The GBI held a press conference Monday saying they do not have any suspects, but say more than 300 people were at the party where this happened.
They’re asking anyone with information about what happened that night to come forward.
“For us to be able to solve this crime, this multiple shooting—mass shooting—we need the public’s assistance. Without it, we won’t get the information we need to make an arrest. It’s a simple as that," said Jason Seacrist, Assistant Special Agent in Charge.
They were able to confirm that this shooting was a result of gang violence.
The GBI confirmed that this was advertised as an after-prom event, but there were kids there as young as 12-years-old.
We spoke to community members who want the violence to stop.
“They just graduated from high school. Stop the violence y’all. Please. Please stop the violence because it don’t make no sense," said Louis Goulson.
Goulson lives right down the street from the event space where it all happened.
He recalled what he heard that night.
“It sounded like World War II or something down there, but you know it’s not fun—not fun at all," said Goulson.
Officials said more than 100 shots rang out.
Our crew at the scene saw a “cease and desist” sign being placed at “The Stage,” the event center where this happened.
If you or anyone you know has information, contact the Adel Police Department, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, or the GBI.
