Americus murder, rape trial begins with jury selection

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Jury selection wrapped up on Monday in a trial for a 2016 rape and murder case.
Timothy Myrick is facing nine counts total and is accused of strangling and drowning Clifford Jones Sr.
Other charges stem from an alleged rape and kidnapping incident of a then 26-year-old woman.
The jury selection began Monday morning in a Sumter County courtroom.
Judge Jimmie Brown read Myrick his charges around 9:30 Monday morning.
“Malice murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life with or without possibility of parole. Count seven, felony murder, which also carries the same penalty of life with or without possibility of parole,” said Judge Brown. “On those charges, I would ask you at this time through your counsel, what is your plea?”
“Plead not guilty,” said Myrick’s Attorney Ed Cannington.
“You indicated the defendant pleas not guilty to the charges, is that correct Mr. Cannington?” asked Brown.
"That is correct your honor,” said Cannington.
The room was packed with about 50 potential jurors. That number was reduced throughout the day.
By Monday afternoon, 12 jurors had been selected for the case along with two alternates.
District Attorney Lewis Lamb questioned all jurors in the courtroom to ensure an unbiased trial for Myrick.
Opening arguments are expected to start Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.
