Albany YMCA encourages water safety

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Summer is right around the corner and the Albany Area YMCA wants to make sure you know how to swim.
The YMCA offers swim lessons to all ages that teach water safety.
Shannon Rogers, the chief development officer, said that Albany is surrounded by a lot of water and there are many homes that have pools.
Rogers said that some families cannot afford swim lessons and that’s why they offer scholarships to them through their annual support campaign. She said last year, those scholarships helped over 600 kids how to swim.
“Accidents happen and sometimes the best swimmers could get caught in sticky situations, but having the fundamentals of swimming and water safety, it can help save that life," said Rogers.
If you’re interested in signing up for swim lessons, you can do that by stopping by the YMCA in Albany.
