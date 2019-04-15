Warrants issued for Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office investigator

SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) - Warrants against a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office investigator have been filed, according to District Attorney Lewis Lamb.
Lamb said the warrants filed against Investigator Ralph Stuart are for sexual battery and simple battery.
The two warrants were filed after two employees with the Sumter County District Attorney’s Office claimed Stuart inappropriately touched them in an open courtroom last year.
The two employees then filed an ante litum notice for a $100,000 lawsuit against the county, after they said it was caught on camera.
Because the case involved two employees with the DA’s office, Lamb said he will forward the case to the Attorney General’s Office to appoint a conflict prosecutor after Stuart is booked.
It is unclear at this time if Stuart has been arrested and booked into jail.
