Remerton business hopes apartments will bring people

REMERTON, GA (WALB) - Small business owners in Remerton are hoping that a new apartment complex being built near their establishments will bring in more business.
Set to be a mix of commercial and residential space, we spoke to the owner of a nearby consignment shop, called Rethink It.
Elaine Biscupiak is hoping to that it will increase the overall foot traffic in the Remerton area.
“I believe it will bring a lot of revenue to Remerton, as well as myself and other stores here in Remerton. I believe Remerton is going to be welcoming the new activity as well as tenants," said Biscupiak.
She said that she hopes that maybe it will help build Remerton back up because the town can be forgotten.
The small business owner said that she also thinks it will open more doors for other small business to move to the area.
The apartment complex is expected to be complete in fall 2019.
