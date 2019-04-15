NWS: EF-1 tornado struck Colquitt Co. Sunday

A tornado hit the county on Sunday, according to Russell Moody, Colquitt County Emergency Management Agency director. (Bobby Poitevint)
By Jordan Barela | April 15, 2019 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 10:23 AM

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Florida confirmed the strength of the tornado that ripped through Colquitt County Sunday afternoon.

NWS officials said the tornado that hit Colquitt County has a preliminary rating of EF-1.

A NWS survey team is surveying the damage.

WALB’s Asia Wilson is in Colquitt County following the damage from Sunday’s severe weather.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

