NWS: EF-1 tornado struck Colquitt Co. Sunday

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Florida confirmed the strength of the tornado that ripped through Colquitt County Sunday afternoon.
NWS officials said the tornado that hit Colquitt County has a preliminary rating of EF-1.
A NWS survey team is surveying the damage.
WALB’s Asia Wilson is in Colquitt County following the damage from Sunday’s severe weather.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
