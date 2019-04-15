More sunshine before Good Friday storms

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - We’ve got more fine spring weather the next couple of days. Clear cool nights with lows upper 40s to mid 50s and highs upper 70s to mid 80s with lots of sunshine. Tranquil conditions continue into Thursday.
Clouds increase Thursday with rain and thunderstorms moving into SWGA overnight into Good Friday. SPC has outlined SWGA in a potential risk area for strong-severe storms. Threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail are all possible.
Much nicer Easter weekend sunny and rather delightful lows upper 40s and highs low-mid 70s.
