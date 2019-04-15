Breezy, cool, sunny and less humid Today. A very cool start Tomorrow in the upper 40s and then warming into the middle 80s by mid week. Clouds and humidity increase Thursday. A round of Severe Storms arrive Thursday night to Friday morning. Right now we are under a slight risk, but this storm looks stronger than Sunday's. Threats will include all facets of Severe including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Much cooler and drier and we head into Easter.