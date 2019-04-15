Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened in 400 block of Murphy Road Saturday afternoon.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
A neighbor who lives across the street said he is frustrated due to a piece of evidence, the victim’s car, parked in his front yard.
“People been riding up and down the road looking and that’s just a bad feeling. You know how people run their mouth,” Willie Duke, a homeowner said.
Duke said the neighborhood is normally very quiet.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information comes in.
