Death investigation underway in Lee Co.

Murphy Road Death Investigation
By Kim McCullough | April 15, 2019 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 11:34 AM

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened in 400 block of Murphy Road Saturday afternoon.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

A neighbor who lives across the street said he is frustrated due to a piece of evidence, the victim’s car, parked in his front yard.

“People been riding up and down the road looking and that’s just a bad feeling. You know how people run their mouth,” Willie Duke, a homeowner said.

Duke said the neighborhood is normally very quiet.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information comes in.

