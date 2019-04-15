Big Apple Circus announces summer shows at Albany Civic Center

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Big Apple Circus is coming to the Good Life City.
For the show's 41st season, it is tackling a new task: recreating the famous "Big Top" tent inside an arena.
The event inside the Albany Civic Center will be the first time the circus does so.
The Big Apple Circus began in 1977 and was set up in Battery Park in New York City. At the time, it included a single trapeze, a dog act, tight rope walking, jugglers and clowns.
The circus has expanded to include aerialists, a free ladder juggler, acrobats and more.
The theme for the 2019 season of the circus is “wonder women,” featuring a female ringmaster, a woman who lifts her husband in the air while wearing high heels and a third generation female animal trainer.
WALB News 10′s Emileigh Forrester got the opportunity to preview the show in Washington, D.C. back in March.
The Big Apple Circus will perform multiple shows at the Albany Civic Center on July 3, 5, 6 and 7.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with online pre-sale happening Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
