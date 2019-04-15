Albany officials ready to ‘stash the trash’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, other elected officials and city employees will be removing litter as a part of the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup Event.
The cleanup will start at 9 a.m. on April 19 in front of the Albany Government Center at 222 Pine Avenue.
The annual community-wide litter pickup event will take place on April 20 as volunteers from the community come together for positive change.
Last year, 2,386 volunteers removed 30 tons of litter from over 137.5 miles of roadside.
