Albany man arrested for check fraud in Atlanta

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany man has been arrested in Atlanta for check fraud and forgery, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said a victim received a two checks from Jarrell Chester, 18.
The victim told police he got a call from Chester while in school about meeting him at a location, according to an APD incident report.
When he met with Chester, the victim told police Chester gave him a check for $1,000.
The victim said he went to DOCO Bank in Lee County but walked out before cashing it because he “did not feel right," the report stated.
Afterwards, Chester and the victim went to the DOCO Bank in East Albany where the victim went inside and cashed a check for $432.00 then went to the DOCO Bank on Westover Boulevard to cash another, the report stated.
The teller reported that the victim tried to cash a check that had “for babysitting” written on it.
The teller told the victim because of his prior transaction, there was a five day hold on the check.
Chester and the victim left the bank and returned to the bank in East Albany and cashed a check for $461, according to the report.
The teller noticed the transactions and placed a hold on the account.
Chester was arrested in Fulton County Monday for forgery.
APD said this is still an active case.
