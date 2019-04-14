Man wanted in Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department (TPD) is looking for a suspect in connection to a Sunday shooting.
Antavius Markeze Ford, 23, is being sought by Thomasville police on a number of charges in relation to the shooting incident.
Charges are aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cruelty to an elder person or disabled adult.
Ford, also known as “Pooh” and “Unc,” is 5′4, and weighs 145 pounds. His last known address was in the 100 block of Cherry Street, according to TPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at (229) 225-4151 or call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.
