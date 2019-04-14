Confirmed tornado touch down in Colquitt Co.; reported damage

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - A confirmed tornado touched down in Colquitt Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado was traveling towards northeast Georgia and landed near Spence Airfield.
According to Colquitt County dispatch, the storm damaged the roof of some houses near Tallokas Road and Wilder Road. Downed trees and power lines were also reported.
The National Weather Service’s survey team will be in Colquitt County Monday to access the damages.
WALB is working to confirm other damages in Southwest Georgia following Sunday’s severe weather.
