Woman identified in fatal hit and run in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A woman is dead after being hit by a car in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street Saturday around 1 a.m.
According to police, Darlene Burnett, 55, was walking down S. Jefferson Street when she was hit by the driver of a green vehicle that left the scene.
Burnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Albany police are looking for the driver of the green vehicle.
The make and model is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (229) 436- TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431- 2100 .
