Candidate for Mayor: ‘I have a vision’

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One man said there is a disconnect between Albany city government, and its citizens.
That is why he said he is running for mayor of the good life city.
Quincy Smith said he’s running because he loves his home town and is ready to see some change.
Smith said he’ll focus on what the citizens want, fixing up parts of the city especially after Hurricane Michael, and making sure the people of Albany know his name.
“The first thing we’ve got to do in office is make sure the citizens of Albany GA feel safe, and secondly are happy to live in Albany Georgia. I have a vision, I’m a Christian man, and the holy bible says without a vision the people parish,” said Smith.
Former Albany Commissioner Henry Mathis, and member of the Albany Downtown Development Authority Omar Salaam have also announced their intentions to run for mayor.
